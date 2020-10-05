Anheuser-Busch expected to layoff 400 front range employees in early December

DENVER (KDVR) – Several hundred Anheuser-Busch employees will be losing their jobs as part of a sale the company agreed to in September.

According to a WARN notice the company filed with the Colorado Department of Labor, Anheuser-Busch recently agreed to sell its distribution operation at four facilities to its longtime partner Eagle Rock Distributing.

“In connection with that transaction, please be advised that on or around Dec. 4, 2020, Anheuser-Busch, LLC will begin permanently laying off all employees” at four facilities, the WARN notice said.

The largest layoff will occur at the company’s Denver facility where 220 employees will lose their jobs. In Loveland 71 employees will be laid off, 59 employees in Colorado Springs and 50 employees in Littleton. The employees fill a variety of roles including drivers, merchandisers, warehouse employees and more.

“The separations of the affected employees are expected to occur in one wave at the same time at all four facilities,” the WARN notice said.