DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for ways to spread holiday cheer? If you’re thinking about gifting a few extra bucks, we have some advice.

“By no means is holiday tipping mandatory, but giving someone who regularly provides you with a service a little something extra at the end of the year is always appreciated — perhaps more so than ever this year,” according to experts at Care.com.

Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mail carrier, there are certain rules you must follow.

According to the United States Postal Service, mail carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

Additionally, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.

When it comes to tipping more this time of year, 45% of U.S. adults say they typically give higher-than-usual tips to service providers who normally receive tips throughout the year, according to a survey completed by CreditCards.com.

Care.com shared tipping recommendations, saying that experts recommend considering several factors when deciding how to give and to whom. They include your relationship with the recipient, your budget, the recipient’s position and your personal preferences. Here are some suggestions:

Tipping recommendations

PERSON SUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE Au Pair 1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids Babysitter Average day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids Barber Cost of 1 session Bartender $20-$40 for someone you see regularly Building Porter / Janitor $25-$100, depending on involvement Building Superintendent $100-200, depending on involvement Cleaning Company Cost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly Cobbler Don’t tip Coffee Shop Barista $20 for someone you see regularly Contractor Don’t tip Country Club Staff $50 for someone you see regularly Day Care or Child Care Center Staff Small gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range Dentist Don’t tip Doctor Don’t tip Dog Walker Cost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay Doorman $25-$100 depending on involvement Driver / Limo Service $20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill Dry Cleaner $10-20 gift card or homemade goods Elevator Operator $10-$40, depending on involvement Errand Runner $50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use Fitness Instructor Cost of 1 session or a small gift Food Delivery Person $20-$30 for someone you see regularly Garbage Collector $10-$30 per person Gardener / Landscaper $25-50 Gas Station Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly Groomer Cost of 1 session Hairdresser or Colorist Cost of 1 session Handyman / Handyperson $25-50 House Cleaner Cost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service Housekeeper Cost of 1 session and a small gift Kennel Staff Handmade or baked goods Kids’ Activities Instructor Small gift from your kids Kids’ Coach (Athletics) Small gift from your kids Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.) 1-2 week’s pay Massage Therapist Cost of 1 session Mother’s Helper Average day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids Nail Salon Technician Cost of 1 session Nanny 1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids Newspaper Carrier $10-$30 Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse) Edible goodies with a handwritten note Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community Staff Homemade gift Package Delivery Person Small, non-cash gift Parking Garage Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly Personal Assistant $50 to 1 week’s pay Personal Chef 1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on the frequency Personal Trainer Cost of 1 session Pet Day Care Staff Handmade gift or baked goods Pet Sitter $20-50 Pet Trainer Cost of 1 session Physical Therapist Don’t tip Pool Cleaner $25-50 Postal Worker / Mail Carrier Food, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20 School Bus Driver Small, non-cash gift Senior Care Aide $50 to 1 week’s pay Snow Remover / Shoveler Cost of 1 session Tailor Don’t tip Teacher Small gift from your kids Teacher’s Aide / Assistant Small gift from your kids Tutor Cost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on the frequency Veterinarian Don’t tip Waiter / Waitress $20-$40 for someone you see regularly Credit: Care.com

Care.com said when your budget is tight, there are other ways to show your appreciation, even if it’s only a thoughtful note.