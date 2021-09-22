Not just a food truck: El Cacheton offers shrimp micheladas, mini pancakes — and mentorship

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In the corner of a parking lot, deep in the heart of Aurora, sits a Latino food truck lover’s dream come true.

There are more than 50 food trucks and stands here at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue, with food from Mexico to El Salvador.

But the one that stood out to us was El Cacheton. That’s “fat cheeks” in English: Steven Salazar’s nickname.

His specialty: shrimp micheladas, a dish with tasty sauces, avocados and shrimp, to name a few.

Steven Salazar of El Cacheton food truck in Aurora (KDVR)

In talking to Salazar, we learned he loved helping out younger people just starting out on their own, like Juan Soto.

Salazar reached out to help Soto at his Juancho’s Spicy Candy Stand, right across from his own food truck.

Soto said the lessons have been priceless.

“It just helped me understand that we all have to succeed in some way. We all have to learn how to sell something so that we can live our life,” Soto said.

‘Help people out. It’s in our roots. It’s who we are.’

Salazar, who had run-ins with the law in the past, decided to turn his life around and help others.

Shrimp micheladas are a specialty at El Cacheton food truck in Aurora. (KDVR)

“I’ve been through some stuff where I had no one to help me out, so I know it’s pretty tough at times,” Salazar said

“I remember my grandfather always saying, if you can, help people out. It’s in our roots. It’s who we are,” he said.

Salazar also helped Tania Vargas at her Tacos El Reydesel food truck.

“When he got here, I was a little slow in my business … but then he would start promoting me a little bit on his page. Little by little, I was able to get more customers as well. I needed that extra push,” Vargas said.

And Salazar has pushed himself into more than just Mexican food.

Steven Salazar, of El Cacheton food truck in Aurora, found a niche helping other food truck startups while offering his shrimp micheladas and signature mini pancakes. (KDVR)

Turns out Chubby Cheeks also makes amazing mini pancakes.

“You don’t see a guy like me selling mini pancakes, but there’s always a first time for everything,” Salazar said.

They really are selling like hotcakes.

“Literally for three months, we were just, every weekend — catering, catering, catering. Three months. Pancakes,” he said.

Salazar was a little surprised, too — his rough life now turned around, with love of food and helping others along the way, just like grandpa wanted him to do all along.