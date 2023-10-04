Former President Trump on Wednesday appealed a court ruling that found he committed fraud and ordered his New York business certificates be stripped.

Trump’s trial in the civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), is ongoing.

Just prior to the trial, the judge ruled that James had already proven the core of her case: Trump and the other defendants had committed fraud by manipulating property values to gain better loan, insurance and tax terms. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, a Democrat, ordered that Trump’s New York business certificates be canceled and that the assets be placed in a receivership, raising the possibility that the former president could lose control of some of his famed properties.

Trump had previously indicated they would appeal the ruling, which also denied the former president’s attempt to toss the case entirely and sanctioned his attorneys.

On Wednesday, Trump and the other defendants formally filed the appeal with Appellate Division, First Department in New York.

James brought the sprawling civil case last fall, suing the former president, his adult sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney and their various business entities.

Engoron’s recent order ruled in favor of James on the first of seven claims in her lawsuit. The trial is being held on the other six and will also weigh James’s request for a $250 million penalty.

The trial began Monday after Trump’s last-minute effort for a delay was denied a few days earlier.

Trump’s attorneys in court have argued that the documents in question were materially accurate and there is no evidence of intent to defraud.

The former president has attended the first three days of the trial, showing his rage at times in statements outside the courtroom and on social media. He has broadly railed against the case as a political witch hunt, at times attacking James and the judge.

The judge imposed a gag order on all parties Tuesday after Trump attacked the judge’s principal clerk in a Truth Social post earlier in the day.

Updated: 3:50 p.m.