Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) went after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday, mocking his effort for an impeach inquiry of President Biden over unproven claims of illicit family business deals.

“Oh, no, please, please don’t!” Fetterman joked in a CNN interview Monday. “Impeachment! Oh, my God. That bad, bad man. It’s so scary. Oh, no!”

Johnson committed to pushing for a floor vote on an impeachment inquiry of Biden last week, claiming a House Oversight and Accountability Committee investigation into the president’s family has found enough to warrant a full impeachment effort.

“The evidence is so clear you cannot look away,” Johnson said Saturday in a Fox News interview. “The Constitution requires the House to follow the truth where it leads. We have a duty to do this. We cannot stop the process.”

House Republicans have alleged that Biden and his family accepted money from foreign interests in suspicious business deals, though they have yet to produce compelling evidence of the accusations.

The current investigation, led by House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), has come under fire from Democrats who have marked it a political effort to hurt Biden’s reelection chances in 2024.

“If Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said at the beginning of the Oversight investigation in September. “They’ve got nothing on President Joe Biden.”

Fetterman, however, said that the effort could actually help the president.

“But whatever a weirdo says about that, it’s like, go ahead!” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe a continued investigation of the president will find any wrongdoing.

The House GOP is considering a vote on an impeachment inquiry in the next two weeks, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told reporters Friday.