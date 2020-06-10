UCHealth now testing every admitted patient for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Every patient admitted to a UCHealth hospital will now automatically be tested for COVID-19, effective immediately.

Previously, patients were only tested if they showed symptoms or met certain requirements.

It’s a major change for the state’s largest hospital system, which has struggled to receive enough testing supplies.

“I think we’re hoping we’re ahead of this curve, but widespread testing is kind of the key to that,” says Dr. Michelle Barron.

Barron is UCHealth’s Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control, and says the new policy went into place Monday.

To date, the UCHealth system has tested more than 9,000 people for COVID-19.

“The idea is that we know some people may not have symptoms when they present to the hospital, and this way we can obviously diagnose them a little bit sooner,” says Barron.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1/3 of coronavirus patients aren’t showing any symptoms but can still transmit the disease.

Additionally, the CDC says about 40% of coronavirus transmission may be occurring before people feel sick.

Barron says this change will eliminate people with COVID-19 from unknowingly being admitted to non-COVID-19 units of the hospital.

“That certainly occurs,” she says. “It’s rare, but it does occur.”

That will help keep staff safe, but will also help doctors and nurses monitor COVID-19 patients who are pre-symptomatic, meaning they aren’t yet showing symptoms.

“I think this is really a step forward epidemiologically, in terms of understanding how many people don’t have symptoms and how many people may have been infected,” Dr. Barron.

It also speaks to how accessible COVID-19 testing has finally become, after hospitals and government agencies spent months struggling to obtain enough supplies.

“It’s hugely different,” says Barron. “We were struggling early on with getting the re-agents, and getting swabs, and just having availability.”

The change applies to all UCHealth hospitals, including University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, which has run nearly 4,000 COVID-19 tests on its own.