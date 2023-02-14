DENVER (KDVR) — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in women, according to the American Heart Association.

Nearly 45% of women over the age of 20 have some form of heart disease and less than 50% of pregnant women in the U.S. have good heart health, said the nonprofit.

Cardiologists with the Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates stress the importance of keeping your heart healthy. They noted how important it is to know your family’s heart health history, maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly and reduce stress as much as possible.

“A big misconception with heart disease is that it’s just a heart attack, but it is a big umbrella of many diseases including hypertension, heart failure, congenital heart disease and stroke,” Dr. Reynaria Pitts said.

Pitts said symptoms of cardiovascular disease can include chest pressure, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw and neck. She said foods in line with a Mediterranean diet are among the most heart-healthy.