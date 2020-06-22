New COVID-19 testing now available at National Jewish Health

DENVER (KDVR) – National Jewish Health is now offering a new novel method molecular test, which has a high level of accuracy and increases the capacity to diagnose COVID-19.

“This novel method is very sensitive, capable of detecting minute amounts of the virus in samples obtained by nasal swab,” said Yongbao Wang, PhD, Senior Director of Strategic Innovation, the Advanced Diagnostic Laboratories, National Jewish Health.

The nasal swap molecular testing requires a physician’s order. Antibody tests, which identify people who have had the disease, are still available to the public without a doctor’s order, though appointments are required.

Increased testing capacity is widely considered crucial for understanding and controlling the pandemic.

Both tests are provided at the outdoor testing site next to the National Jewish Health campus, in the parking lot between 13th and 14th avenues at Colorado Boulevard.