DENVER (KDVR) — In the midst of cold and flu season, more young kids are being sent to the emergency room after accidentally ingesting the cough suppressant benzonatate, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Additionally, during the ongoing shortage of children’s Tylenol and Motrin, doctors urge parents not to turn to multi-ingredient cough and cold medicine for kids under four.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics says we should not use them at all in children four years of age and under,” Dr. Sue Kirelik, an emergency physician with the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, said. “They have not shown to be effective so they probably don’t really help.”

Meantime, local cases of RSV appear to have plateaued for the time being, according to Kirelik. Cases typically peak in January.