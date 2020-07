DENVER (KDVR) -- Personal protective equipment (PPE) is still in short supply in Colorado due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Public Interest Group (CoPIRG) and Denver Health Workers United have partnered with several other health groups asking Colorado Senator Cory Gardner to ensure the Senate's next stimulus package establishes a central and transparent medical supply chain for the county. So far the federal government has largely left states to fend for themselves.