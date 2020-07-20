Epilepsy patient says he has improved 98% from implants, fewer seizures

DENVER (KDVR) — A young Colorado epilepsy patient having hundreds of seizures is now doing much better due to new technology and surgery.

Connor Carver had a grand mal seizure in 2016. After that, he was suffering two to three grand mal seizures a week and more than a dozen complex partial seizures a day.

After extensive testing and medications, he received two implants at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital.

“In the past, you might treat these by removing part of the brain,” neurosurgeon Dr. David Vansickle said. “But now we have the option of placing implants which can have some of the same functionality as removing part of the brain but without damaging part of the brain.”

Carver is now helping out on his family farm in Nebraska. He says he has one seizure a week now and that he’s improved 98% from the implants.