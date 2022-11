The World Cup is just three days away, and it’s time to break down the best restaurants and bars you need to be at for a stellar watch party experience. GDC teamed up with YELP Denver’s community Manager, Matt Careccia, to learn more about the top five rated sports bars found on YELP in the Mile High.

1.) British Bulldog

2.) Sobo 151 Czech Bar & Grill

3.) The Sportsbook Bar & Grill

4.) The Celtic on Market