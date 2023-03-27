March marks Women’s History Month and to celebrate, we’re featuring amazing women in the world of spirits and ‘Laws Whiskey’ is making a cheers in a big way!

Highlighting the talent and collaborative mindset of those within the laws village, this well-known whiskey house has launched an exclusive release of the first ‘Women of Laws Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon.”

GDC caught up with Brand Education and Marketing Manager, Casey Rizzo, and Lead Distiller, Barbara McDonald, to learn more about the importance behind creating this one-of-a-kind release.

Get this, a portion of proceeds from this bottle will be donated to ‘FrontLine Farming,’ a Colorado-based BIPOC & Womxn-led nonprofit farm and food justice advocacy organization.

If you would like to learn more, click here.

