It was a bittersweet morning on Great Day Colorado as longtime host, Joana Canals, bids farewell to the show and Channel 2. This television legend has worked at KWGN for the 11 years and today, her team put together a special goodbye montage from her dearest clients and two children, Tanner and Carley.

Join us in wishing Joana the best of luck on her journey and keep in touch with her on Instagram @Joana.Canals.