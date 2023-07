‘Wish for Wheels‘ is on a mission to give every kid in need their own bike and helmet. Wish for Wheels is a non-profit that works with local 2nd graders to help make their dreams come true. Founder Brad Appel says bikes represent freedom.

Since 2004, Wish For Wheels has supplied more than 75,000 bikes and helmets to kids in need.

Appel stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.

If you would like to get involved or donate please click here.