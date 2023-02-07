Before we know it, the big football game will be here and how are you planning to celebrate?

if you’re trying to save a few bucks and have a ton of fun, you’re going to want to check out ‘windfall brewing’ and the party they’re throwing. From foods inspired by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, plus drink specials and pure game day energy.

GDC caught up with Windfall Brewing Co, owners Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers, co-owners of windfall brewing joining us now!

To learn more, click here.