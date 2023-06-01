On GDC we’re all about featuring great local businesses and deals!

Today, we featured two amazing giveaways! You can win tickets to the advanced screening of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ and a Broski’s Detailing gift certificate. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi was live outside our station chatting with Eliu & Sahyoom Frescas, brothers & owners of ‘Broski’s Detailing’ to learn more about their local company and how you can win a gift card that is at a $400.00 value.

ENTER TO WIN:

Head on over to our Facebook page and enter to win by clicking here.