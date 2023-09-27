With football season in full swing, you need to make sure your tailgating parties are stocked with the perfect snacks, including guacamole! ‘Wholly Guacamole’ is making sure you have the number one lineup for game day and they have a special sweepstakes and prizes for viewers to score big. Participants who are registering for the ‘Ultimate Tailguacing Tryouts’ fan focused event at this weekends game will also be entered for a chance to win the national sweepstakes as well as a regional thousand dollar cash prize.

If you want to enter for a chance to win, click here.