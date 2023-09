September 1 is ‘Wear Teal Day’. Teal is the color associated with Ovarian Cancer, and it’s an important day to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

Ovarian Cancer claims the lives of 220 Colorado women every year, and there’s no test or screening to catch it early.

Nancy Mckay is an 8-year Ovarian Cancer survivor and former board member of the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Nancy stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.