Did you know that as much as 40% of all food goes unsold or uneaten in the United States? Instead of being consumed, this food ends up in a landfill.

Hunger is always a problem in our community. As many as 1 in 3 Coloradans are experiencing food insecurity.

‘We Don’t Waste‘ reduces hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering high-quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it to non-profit partners such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and more.