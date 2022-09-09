Today GDC we talked about a special, Colorado-centric, non-profit that serves as a safe haven for parents and families who have lost children at birth. Co-Founders, Jamie Stewart, and Kelley Kuhn, talked with GDC Hosts Spencer Thomas, and Joana Canals about the foundations devotion to giving practical, financial, and emotional support to families who are learning to live in the wake of their child’s death.

WWE has many ways you can help or get involved!

1.) Make a one-time donation

2.) Become a monthly donor

3.) Attend the ‘Logan Andrew Stewart’ Memorial Golf Tournament’ on September 26th

4.) Attend the annual ‘Walk With Me’ Gala on October 22nd

