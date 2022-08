According to Vitalant, blood supply has dropped nearly 50% since the start of the summer and it’s creating an emergency shortage! Vitalant needs to collect more than 500 units of blood every day in Colorado to help patients in need across the state and the majority of people are eligible to give blood but only 3% of us actually do. Great day Colorado teamed up with Brooke Way with Vitalent Colorado to learn more about the need and how you can donate.

