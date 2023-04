This Mother’s Day, Vitalant is encouraging you to donate blood in honor of their special Mother’s Day campaign.

One donation can help save a life. Kate Seppala stopped by GDC to share her story. After giving birth, Kate experienced a complete uterine inversion and needed 14 units of blood.

Brooke Way is the Communications Manager with Vitalant and also stopped by GDC to chat with Jenna Middaugh and Chris Tomer.