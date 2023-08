Today we’re talking about something really important in our community, the need for people to donate blood to help save lives. Right now, ‘Vitalant’ is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to help replenish the blood supply.

GDC spoke with Vitalant’s Communication Manager, Brooke Way, to learn more about what community members can do right now to donate and save three lives.

