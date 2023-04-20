Golden, CO is home to the United States Marine Corps Memorial. It was finished in 1977 and needs a remodel. The USMC Memorial Foundation is raising money to remodel it before the Memorial’s 50th Anniversary in 2027.

They’re goal is to raise 3.5million dollars. They have a grand vision, which also includes expansion. Check out their website to see the plans.

Paula Sarlls and Samuel Hickey are the President and Vice Present of the Foundation. They stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.