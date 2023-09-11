September is suicide prevention awareness month, and this weekend, one local non-profit is bringing awareness through an incredible cause.

The ‘Ultimate Comedy Fighters‘ (UCF) is a non-profit that hosts and performs improv shows to benefit and support our community.

This Friday, September 15, all proceeds are benefitting ‘Robbie’s Hope’ – a charity with the mission to stop the teen suicide epidemic.

Gabe Creek, Kate Getchell, George Kobar, and Drew Hall of the UCF team, and Kari Eckert from Robbie’s Hope stopped by GDC.