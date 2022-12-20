‘Tis the season to go all out with your Christmas decorations inside and outside of the house! Two local families did exactly that and the results are unbeatable. The DePoty family took their love for Star Wars and turned it into an amazing light display, along with blow-up figurines of their favorite characters. The Hazard family filled each inch of their home with lights, creating a life-sized gingerbread house for all to enjoy. The best part? Most of the materials used we’re created by the family including, light up signs, life-sized candy canes, and more! GDC Photographer, Adrian Cruz, took to both homes located in the Highlands to give us a sneak peek into their equally unique displays.

