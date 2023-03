Did you know psychology plays an important role in buying and selling homes?

Top Real Estate Agent with over 4 billion in sales, Tracy McLaughlin, talked with GDC Host Spencer Thomas, about the psychology behind real estate, her phenomenal book called, ‘Real Estate Rescue,’ and overall advice to Coloradans selling their homes. McLaughlin currently serves Aspen, Co and Marin County, if you’d like to learn more about Tracey’s work call 415-699-6680, or click here.