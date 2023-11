A brand new season of the Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ just premiered on November 6. You can catch new episodes each Monday at 8pm ET.

On of the bakers competing this season is Thoa Nguyen from Englewood, Colorado! She’s the owner of an Asian fusion dessert bakery called ‘Banh & Butter Bakery’.

Thoa stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.