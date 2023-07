The Yard Milkshake Bar takes the classic milkshake up a notch! They’re best known for their extremely creative and over-the-top milkshakes. The owners appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ and the business has since exploded in popularity.

‘The Yard’ originally started in Alabama and has since expanded to 23 locations with their newest one on Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang takes us inside!