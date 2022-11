Lady Whistledown has the hottest news in town. She says The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has come to Denver! You can try your hand at becoming the diamond of the season at this immersive experience. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh got a special preview, complete with a live performance! Enjoy all the fun for yourself until December. You can get tickets online here.

