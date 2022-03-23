Spring is officially here and that means a lot of us are thinking about gardening and plants! But for some, plants are a year-round hobby. As GDC’s Angelica Lombardi shows us, they’ve become increasingly popular since the pandemic and local businesses like Birdsall & Co. are feeling the impact.

Birdsall has two locations – their boutique in Englewood and their Urban Nursery in Denver. On Monday, March 28th they are hosting the ‘Manscapers,’ hosts of the Bravo series Backyard Envy,’ at their Englewood store. They’ll be promoting their book tour, talking plants and have botanical bites. You can grab tickets or learn more online here.