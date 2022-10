October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time where raising awareness comes into play and stories full of fight are spoken about on a larger scale! One initiative has made its way to Denver and today, we learned more about it. ‘The Pink Lemonade Stand’ was started by a local daughter and mother duo and has now turned it into a national campaign spanning the U.S, with the ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’.

To learn more about it and how you can donate, click here.