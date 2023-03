It’s no secret Denver is a hot spot for brunch, but have you ever heard of a local spot that serves brunch all day long? Well, it exists now thanks to ‘The Original’ in McGregor Square!

Also known as ‘The OG,’ this brunch spot offers some of the best classic brunch items you’ll find, and you can eat it at any time. This new concept has actually helped business boom at the restaurant, so, GDC’s Chris Tomer, took to the Denver location to see what the buzz is all about.

