The Lion Project was born from a desire to see nonprofits, businesses, communities, and individuals thrive.

Every person, business, and community has a story. The Lion Project is making it easier to share those stories. The Lion Project is a media based non-profit that accelerates the growth of other non-profits through video storytelling, marketing, and in-person service projects.

Their 10th Annual Lion’s Gala is October 14. They’re having a free pre-gala called the ‘Desert Dreams Pre Gala Soiree’ on September 16 at El Patio!

Aubrey Fowler, the Gala Chair and Community Engagement Coordinator, and Brandi McMichael, Marketing and Events Coordinator, stopped by GDC.