We all know and love Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife award winning singer-songwriter Ciara. They’ve teamed up with veteran retail CEO and co-founder Christine Day to open The House of LR&C inside Park Meadows Mall. It not only houses some of the most iconic fashion trends but are made with sustainable materials with every inch of the shopper in mind. From the quality of the clothes and recycled hangers, to the “flow codes” that help youths’ mental health, it’s about more than just the clothes.

The House of LR&C has something for men, women, and kids!

We got a special look inside today! Grand Opening is today and are open 10am to 8pm most days. Check them out online at thehouseoflrc.com