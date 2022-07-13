If you’re looking for more adventure this summer, a new roller coaster is officially open at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The defiance coaster is the steepest freefall drop of any coaster in the Western US, with more than a 102 degree drop.

Get this, it’s 56 seconds long, with a 110 foot drop and the ride sits at more than seven thousand feet above sea level making it the highest looping roller coaster in the US.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction