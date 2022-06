The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Experience: The One In Denver

Calling all F.R.I.E.ND.S fans! The Iconic 90’s sitcom has made its way to Denver. Explore 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, Central Perk and so much more. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi gave us a special sneak peek of the grand opening today.

The temporary experience is open now through September 5th in Denver. To learn more or grab tickets, click here.