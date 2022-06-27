In our Summer in Fort Collins week — We start with the Elizabeth Hotel — just steps from historic “Old Town” for a convenient and unique stay. With rooms inspired by the Fort Collins lifestyle, you can also rent out a celebrity signed guitar to take up to your room to play or lounge in their “Magic Rat” room to enjoy some live music, drink in hand. Take a family weekend trip with their “Driver’s Dream Package” which includes overnight accommodations, a $25 shell gas card for each night and parking. Check out their website: theelizabethcolorado.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction