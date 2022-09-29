Many of us have returned back to the office for work, and some may be struggling with work place mental health.

Now, several local mental health companies, including ‘Sholder‘, have partnered up to launch a fundraising happy hour event benefiting the “second wind fund”, a 20 year old Denver-based nonprofit focused on preventing teen suicides in Colorado. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live at “The Local Drive”, a bar that combines socializing and golfing and that’s where the event will be held today.

All proceeds collected will be going to the ‘Second Wind Fund’.