Denver is known for its boutique spaces that master the art of creative cocktails, but have you heard of ‘The Boozy Botanist‘?

The Boozy Botanist produces a line of artisan, beverage accessories that will add a little magic to your favorite refreshments; from a cup of hot tea, chilled soda water, sparkling champagne, or a classic cocktail.

Katie Green is the owner and head potion maker. She stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.