October is National Dessert Month and Chef Mark Gordon at ‘The Barrel Room‘ is adding new desserts to the menu. ‘The Barrel Room’ is located inside The Gallery in Lakewood, Colorado.

‘The Barrel Room‘ also features a weekend Brunch on both Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Chef Mark Gordon and Megan Hymanson, owner of The Gallery, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.