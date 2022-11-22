Thanksgiving is known for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and many other delicious sides, but according to Consumer Reports, those sides come at a cost — lots of extra calories! The report shows the average American takes in 3,000 to 4,000 calories at Thanksgiving dinner, which is the equivalent of eating between 4 to 8 Big Macs!

There’s no shame in indulging, but if you’re looking for a way to burn off those extra calories, V — a group fitness instructor and creator of ‘Body by V’ — shows us some simple exercises that can be done in the kitchen while cooking your Thanksgiving feast.