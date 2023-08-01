On a hot summer day, there’s nothing better to help you cool down than a big bowl of ice cream and no one does it better than ‘Van Leeuwen’. They have two stores in Colorado, and you can also find all their dairy and vegan pints, bars, and cookie sandwiches in almost 10,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Wholefoods, Natural Grocers, and Walmart!

GDC’s Chris Tomer caught up with the owner of ‘Van Leeuwen’ to taste test and learn more about the wonderful flavors you can try!

