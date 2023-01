Denver is known for its diverse bar and dining scene, but there’s one spot in ‘Five Points,’ that’s trying to bring something different to the metro area.

It’s called ‘Welton Room, and they’re known for their specialty cocktails but now they’re expanding to something even bigger. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi takes us inside this one-of-a-kind social space.

To learn more and make your reservation now, click here.