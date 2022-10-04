All morning long on Channel 2, we’ve been talking about “Supporting the Shield,” a non-profit fundraiser that you can lend a helping hand to right now! There’s a virtual phone bank today supporting Shield 616, to collect funds for rifle ready protective gear for local police and fire departments. Officers and volunteers are standing by to take your call at 303-218-2339. You can even earmark your donation for a specific department.

To learn more about Shield 616 and its mission, click here.

