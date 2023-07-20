Going to camp is often a highlight for many kids during the summer. Camp is where kids learn many life skills that they will take into adulthood, including learning how to be independent, how to make friends, and how to embrace new experiences.

In addition to fun in the sun, summer camp is also a time to learn about spreading kindness, belonging, diversity, inclusion, and compassion. All of those positive traits are fostered at the camps that are part of SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by Paul Newman.

Thirty-five years ago, Paul Newman, the Hollywood icon, philanthropist, and car racing champion envisioned a camp where kids living with serious and life-limiting medical conditions could break away from the everyday challenges of their illness to, as he said, “raise a little hell.”

Today, Serious Fun Children’s Network, the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, boasts 30 camps and programs which have delivered more than 1.7 million life-changing camp experiences to kids living with more than 50 medical conditions and their families, totally free of charge. There’s even one in Colorado called Roundup River Ranch.

