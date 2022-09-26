Recently, three Colorado teachers were chosen for the Advocate Program through the Society for Science. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh spoke with one of the teachers — John Wiley, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at Challenge School in the Cherry Creek School District. Jenna has shared stories about each of the three teachers over the past few weeks. You can read her past stories here and here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction