Strength in the City is back in Denver. It is a fitness and wellness festival where you can try out Denver’s top trainers and workouts for one fee. Classes are 20 minutes and include HIIT, Zumba, Cycle and more. Ned Matheson and Brad Cooley, co-founders of FIIT Co. joined Joana’s Fitness Fix to show people what they will experience. Go to StrengthintheCity.com for tickets and information. Go to Facebook.com/GreatDaycotv to enter to win tickets. Just comment on the Strength in the City post, tag a friend you want to sweat with and they will pick 2 winners by 5pm Friday June 3rd.

