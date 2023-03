Stories on Stage is presenting Denver Noir, an adaptation from a book to the spotlight. Denver Noir includes stories from the darker side of Denver – crime stories.

You can catch the show on Sunday, April 2nd at 2pm at the Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center. For tickets go here.

Cynthia Swanson, editor of Denver Noir, and Anthony Powell, artistic director of Stories on Stage, stopped by GDC and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.